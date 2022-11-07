Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 0.53 million Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.64 changed hands at -$0.06 or -2.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $125.23M. ASRT’s current price is a discount, trading about -68.18% off its 52-week high of $4.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.19, which suggests the last value was 54.92% up since then. When we look at Assertio Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 962.98K.

Analysts gave the Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ASRT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Assertio Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) trade information

Instantly ASRT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.80 on Friday, 11/04/22 subtracted -2.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.85%, with the 5-day performance at 3.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) is 16.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ASRT’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -127.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -127.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Assertio Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 29.81% over the past 6 months, a 1,800.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Assertio Holdings Inc. will rise 125.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31.78 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Assertio Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $31.55 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.37 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 65.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Assertio Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 97.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

ASRT Dividends

Assertio Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.84% of Assertio Holdings Inc. shares while 21.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.12%. There are 21.71% institutions holding the Assertio Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.98% of the shares, roughly 1.81 million ASRT shares worth $5.19 million.

Friess Associates LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.63% or 1.2 million shares worth $3.43 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.14 million shares estimated at $3.27 million under it, the former controlled 2.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.34% of the shares, roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $1.75 million.