Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 3.67 million Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $17.21 changed hands at -$0.81 or -4.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.33B. ASAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -747.12% off its 52-week high of $145.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.19, which suggests the last value was 5.93% up since then. When we look at Asana Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.07 million.

Analysts gave the Asana Inc. (ASAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended ASAN as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Asana Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.39.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

Instantly ASAN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 22.05 subtracted -4.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.91%, with the 5-day performance at -16.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) is -33.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASAN’s forecast low is $15.00 with $43.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -149.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Asana Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.16% over the past 6 months, a -35.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Asana Inc. will fall -69.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -43.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $127.62 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Asana Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $138.16 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Asana Inc. earnings to decrease by -24.70%.

ASAN Dividends

Asana Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 30 and December 05.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.69% of Asana Inc. shares while 57.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.29%. There are 57.73% institutions holding the Asana Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.13% of the shares, roughly 6.43 million ASAN shares worth $256.83 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.86% or 6.14 million shares worth $245.25 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.5 million shares estimated at $99.92 million under it, the former controlled 2.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.75% of the shares, roughly 1.83 million shares worth around $73.11 million.