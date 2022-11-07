Are Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.44 million Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s per share price at $24.38 changed hands at $0.15 or 0.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.70B. VCYT’s last price was a discount, traded about -122.03% off its 52-week high of $54.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.85, which suggests the last value was 39.09% up since then. When we look at Veracyte Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 964.52K.

Analysts gave the Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VCYT as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Veracyte Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) trade information

Instantly VCYT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 26.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 25.43 on Friday, 11/04/22 added 0.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.83%, with the 5-day performance at 26.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) is 31.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.53 days.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Veracyte Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 32.21% over the past 6 months, a 34.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Veracyte Inc. will fall -69.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $68.08 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Veracyte Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $66.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $55.1 million and $60.37 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Veracyte Inc. earnings to decrease by -69.70%.

VCYT Dividends

Veracyte Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.93% of Veracyte Inc. shares while 106.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.00%. There are 106.00% institutions holding the Veracyte Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.40% of the shares, roughly 8.86 million VCYT shares worth $176.24 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.25% or 6.61 million shares worth $182.21 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 4.97 million shares estimated at $98.88 million under it, the former controlled 6.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 5.22% of the shares, roughly 3.73 million shares worth around $74.27 million.