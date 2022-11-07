Are Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.19 million Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s per share price at $5.88 changed hands at -$0.99 or -14.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $334.28M. AVDL’s last price was a discount, traded about -97.11% off its 52-week high of $11.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 82.14% up since then. When we look at Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 608.51K.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) trade information

Instantly AVDL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.25 on Friday, 11/04/22 subtracted -14.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.23%, with the 5-day performance at -6.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) is -8.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AVDL’s forecast low is $6.00 with $14.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -146.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 40.67% over the past 6 months, a -36.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will fall -24.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.90% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc earnings to decrease by -37.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

AVDL Dividends

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 09.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.14% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares while 64.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.38%. There are 64.43% institutions holding the Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.73% of the shares, roughly 5.74 million AVDL shares worth $39.22 million.

Cowen and Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.32% or 3.73 million shares worth $25.49 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund and Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd. With 0.5 million shares estimated at $3.39 million under it, the former controlled 0.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $1.68 million.