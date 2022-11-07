An Overview Of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD)

In the last trading session, 22.52 million Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.58. With the company’s per share price at $61.89 changed hands at $4.92 or 8.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $79.62B. PDD’s last price was a discount, traded about -54.44% off its 52-week high of $95.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.21, which suggests the last value was 62.5% up since then. When we look at Pinduoduo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 23.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.15 million.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Instantly PDD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 62.90 on Friday, 11/04/22 added 8.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.16%, with the 5-day performance at 16.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is -5.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $618.96, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PDD’s forecast low is $434.98 with $878.47 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1319.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -602.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pinduoduo Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 62.06% over the past 6 months, a 118.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -13.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pinduoduo Inc. will fall -11.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.49 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Pinduoduo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.89 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 83.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Pinduoduo Inc. earnings to increase by 190.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 56.38% per year.

PDD Dividends

Pinduoduo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 24 and November 28.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.17% of Pinduoduo Inc. shares while 23.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.35%. There are 23.31% institutions holding the Pinduoduo Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.30% of the shares, roughly 29.09 million PDD shares worth $1.17 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.98% or 24.97 million shares worth $1.0 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. With 8.52 million shares estimated at $428.82 million under it, the former controlled 0.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held about 0.51% of the shares, roughly 6.4 million shares worth around $395.65 million.