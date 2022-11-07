In the last trading session, 2.0 million 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s per share price at $3.80 changed hands at -$0.25 or -6.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $459.15M. EGHT’s last price was a discount, traded about -509.47% off its 52-week high of $23.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.87, which suggests the last value was 24.47% up since then. When we look at 8×8 Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.38 million.

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) trade information

Instantly EGHT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.40 on Friday, 11/04/22 subtracted -6.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.33%, with the 5-day performance at -7.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) is 8.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EGHT’s forecast low is $4.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -110.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.26% for it to hit the projected low.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 8×8 Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.22% over the past 6 months, a 200.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 8×8 Inc. will rise 200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 150.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $188.91 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that 8×8 Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $192.75 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.92%. The 2022 estimates are for 8×8 Inc. earnings to increase by 1.20%.

EGHT Dividends

8×8 Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 06.

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.97% of 8×8 Inc. shares while 96.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.45%. There are 96.50% institutions holding the 8×8 Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.38% of the shares, roughly 18.25 million EGHT shares worth $229.79 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.12% or 14.38 million shares worth $181.04 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. With 8.41 million shares estimated at $43.33 million under it, the former controlled 7.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held about 3.50% of the shares, roughly 4.16 million shares worth around $38.11 million.