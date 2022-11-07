10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.56 million 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $31.91 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.50B. TXG’s last price was a discount, traded about -488.69% off its 52-week high of $187.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.81, which suggests the last value was 25.38% up since then. When we look at 10x Genomics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) trade information

Instantly TXG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 32.97 on Friday, 11/04/22 added 0.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.58%, with the 5-day performance at 16.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) is 1.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.49 days.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 10x Genomics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.66% over the past 6 months, a -200.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 10x Genomics Inc. will fall -290.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $117.19 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that 10x Genomics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $145.65 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for 10x Genomics Inc. earnings to increase by 90.20%.

TXG Dividends

10x Genomics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.46% of 10x Genomics Inc. shares while 99.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.21%. There are 99.70% institutions holding the 10x Genomics Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.90% of the shares, roughly 9.3 million TXG shares worth $707.59 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.75% or 9.16 million shares worth $696.57 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. With 3.03 million shares estimated at $155.32 million under it, the former controlled 3.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 2.66 million shares worth around $120.17 million.