Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Has Already Recovered 55.88%, But Another -12.55% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $153.38 trading at $0.99 or 0.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.52B. That closing price of WING’s stock is at a discount of -12.55% from its 52-week high price of $172.63 and is indicating a premium of 55.88% from its 52-week low price of $67.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 782.91K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Wingstop Inc. (WING), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.37 in the current quarter.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.65%, in the last five days WING remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/31/22 when the stock touched $153.38 price level, adding 7.46% to its value on the day. Wingstop Inc.’s shares saw a change of -8.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.58% in past 5-day. Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) showed a performance of 15.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.95 million shares which calculate 5.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $155.60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $95.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $186.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -21.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 38.06% for stock’s current value.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Wingstop Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 82.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 22.22% while that of industry is 0.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 27.60% in the current quarter and calculating 79.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $89.4 million for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $99.43 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 82.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.70%.

WING Dividends

Wingstop Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 114.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 114.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 114.23% institutions for Wingstop Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at WING for having 3.59 million shares of worth $420.86 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 11.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 3.33 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $391.02 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.7 million shares of worth $316.51 million or 9.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.86 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $101.07 million in the company or a holder of 2.88% of company’s stock.