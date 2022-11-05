Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Down Almost -7.21% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $6.95 trading at $0.08 or 1.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.02B. That closing price of WEBRâ€™s stock is at a discount of -137.55% from its 52-week high price of $16.51 and is indicating a premium of 30.65% from its 52-week low price of $4.82. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Weber Inc. (WEBR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.13 in the current quarter.

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.16%, in the last five days WEBR remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 11/04/22 when the stock touched $6.95 price level, adding 1.28% to its value on the day. Weber Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -46.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.42% in past 5-day. Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) showed a performance of -7.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.43 million shares which calculate 7.88 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.45 to the stock, which implies a fall of -56.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.25. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would jump 10.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 60.43% for stockâ€™s current value.

Weber Inc. (WEBR) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -99.90% in the current quarter and calculating 97.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -14.20% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $534.11 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $277.39 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $668.91 million and $350.23 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -20.20% while estimating it to be -20.80% for the next quarter.

In 2022, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -107.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.80%.

WEBR Dividends

Weber Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 06 and December 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.35% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 68.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.44% institutions for Weber Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. BDT Capital Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at WEBR for having 25.56 million shares of worth $251.23 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 48.36% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, which was holding about 2.5 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 4.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.57 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.58 million shares of worth $4.17 million or 1.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.55 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5.37 million in the company or a holder of 1.03% of companyâ€™s stock.