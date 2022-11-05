Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Has Risen By 26.27 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.49 trading at $0.09 or 6.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $562.27M. That closing price of WDH’s stock is at a discount of -49.66% from its 52-week high price of $2.23 and is indicating a premium of 39.6% from its 52-week low price of $0.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 137.60K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Waterdrop Inc. (WDH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.43%, in the last five days WDH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/04/22 when the stock touched $1.49 price level, adding 2.61% to its value on the day. Waterdrop Inc.’s shares saw a change of 7.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.68% in past 5-day. Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) showed a performance of 26.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.19 million shares which calculate 1.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.58 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.32 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.68. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1153.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -793.96% for stock’s current value.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Waterdrop Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 19.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 113.19% while that of industry is 13.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $91.24 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $134.83 million and $147.07 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

WDH Dividends

Waterdrop Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.01% institutions for Waterdrop Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at WDH for having 3.19 million shares of worth $4.72 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 1.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Apoletto Ltd., which was holding about 2.23 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.3 million.