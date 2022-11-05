Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) At $7.57: So What?

In last trading session, Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.57 trading at $0.27 or 3.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.59B. That closing price of VVNT’s stock is at a discount of -75.56% from its 52-week high price of $13.29 and is indicating a premium of 56.94% from its 52-week low price of $3.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 398.63K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.35 in the current quarter.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.70%, in the last five days VVNT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/02/22 when the stock touched $7.57 price level, adding 4.18% to its value on the day. Vivint Smart Home Inc.’s shares saw a change of -22.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.75% in past 5-day. Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) showed a performance of 10.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.11 million shares which calculate 6.32 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.06 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.45% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -58.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 20.74% for stock’s current value.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vivint Smart Home Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 19.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 56.14% while that of industry is -2.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 2.80% in the current quarter and calculating 26.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $392.17 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $410.18 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

VVNT Dividends

Vivint Smart Home Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.06% institutions for Vivint Smart Home Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackstone Inc is the top institutional holder at VVNT for having 100.04 million shares of worth $676.26 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 47.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fortress Investment Group LLC, which was holding about 25.16 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $170.09 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.1 million shares of worth $7.29 million or 0.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.11 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7.5 million in the company or a holder of 0.52% of company’s stock.