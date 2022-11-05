Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Has Reached A Distance Of 67.5% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.23 trading at -$3.48 or -10.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.48B. That closing price of VTYX’s stock is at a discount of -41.26% from its 52-week high price of $41.29 and is indicating a premium of 67.5% from its 52-week low price of $9.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 664.54K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.45 in the current quarter.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.64%, in the last five days VTYX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $29.23 price level, adding 13.65% to its value on the day. Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of 47.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.25% in past 5-day. Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) showed a performance of -18.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.1 million shares which calculate 16.6 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $53.44 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.3% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $35.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $65.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -122.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -19.74% for stock’s current value.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 78.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 72.78% while that of industry is 2.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

VTYX Dividends

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.22% institutions for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. venBio Partners LLC is the top institutional holder at VTYX for having 5.01 million shares of worth $68.01 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 9.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Third Point, LLC, which was holding about 4.31 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $58.53 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.75 million shares of worth $13.21 million or 1.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.48 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5.89 million in the company or a holder of 0.95% of company’s stock.