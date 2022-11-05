Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Rises 0.10% In 2022; Is It Still Attractive At $7.64?

In last trading session, Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.64 trading at $0.21 or 2.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $229.58M. That closing price of UPLD’s stock is at a discount of -267.67% from its 52-week high price of $28.09 and is indicating a premium of 13.87% from its 52-week low price of $6.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 418.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.83%, in the last five days UPLD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $7.64 price level, adding 8.61% to its value on the day. Upland Software Inc.’s shares saw a change of -57.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.05% in past 5-day. Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) showed a performance of -10.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.23 million shares which calculate 3.47 days to cover the short interests.

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Upland Software Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -44.80% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -15.14% while that of industry is 3.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 4.90% in the current quarter and calculating -21.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $79.58 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $80.43 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $75.26 million and $76.05 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.70% while estimating it to be 5.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

UPLD Dividends

Upland Software Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.88% institutions for Upland Software Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP is the top institutional holder at UPLD for having 2.56 million shares of worth $45.0 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 8.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.03 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35.67 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Global Equity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.13 million shares of worth $19.87 million or 3.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.84 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $14.87 million in the company or a holder of 2.70% of company’s stock.