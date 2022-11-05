TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Stock Boosted 151.94% So Far In 2022, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.13 trading at -$0.12 or -1.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $110.23M. That closing price of TC’s stock is at a discount of -20.48% from its 52-week high price of $8.59 and is indicating a premium of 80.08% from its 52-week low price of $1.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 167.48K if we extend that period to 3-months.

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.66%, in the last five days TC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/31/22 when the stock touched $7.13 price level, adding 17.0% to its value on the day. TuanChe Limited’s shares saw a change of 151.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.12% in past 5-day. TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) showed a performance of 33.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3980.0 shares which calculate 0.74 days to cover the short interests.

TuanChe Limited (TC) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.48 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.95 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $25.9 million and $78.04 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -51.80% while estimating it to be -80.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.20% during past 5 years.

TC Dividends

TuanChe Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 11 and January 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.51% institutions for TuanChe Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC is the top institutional holder at TC for having 1.91 million shares of worth $3.91 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 11.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 48298.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $99010.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5969.0 shares of worth $12713.0 or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5782.0 shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $12258.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.