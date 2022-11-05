trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) Gained 28.09% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.24 trading at $0.04 or 3.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $454.11M. That closing price of TRVG’s stock is at a discount of -158.06% from its 52-week high price of $3.20 and is indicating a premium of 25.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 424.86K if we extend that period to 3-months.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.33%, in the last five days TRVG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/04/22 when the stock touched $1.24 price level, adding 3.13% to its value on the day. trivago N.V.’s shares saw a change of -43.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 28.09% in past 5-day. trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) showed a performance of 4.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.6 million shares which calculate 1.71 days to cover the short interests.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that trivago N.V. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -200.00% while that of industry is -8.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 50.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $149.97 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $198.36 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $111.66 million and $157.66 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 34.30% while estimating it to be 25.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 104.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.32%.

TRVG Dividends

trivago N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.13% institutions for trivago N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Par Capital Management Inc is the top institutional holder at TRVG for having 22.09 million shares of worth $52.12 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 22.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, which was holding about 3.44 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.13 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.44 million shares of worth $8.13 million or 3.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.15 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.42 million in the company or a holder of 1.16% of company’s stock.