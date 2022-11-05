TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) Could Actually Go To $17.60 In 12 Months

In last trading session, TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.55 trading at $2.25 or 13.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $852.00M. That closing price of TMST’s stock is at a discount of -41.4% from its 52-week high price of $26.23 and is indicating a premium of 31.7% from its 52-week low price of $12.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 457.93K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.31 in the current quarter.

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.80%, in the last five days TMST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/04/22 when the stock touched $18.55 price level, adding 4.77% to its value on the day. TimkenSteel Corporation’s shares saw a change of 12.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.92% in past 5-day. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) showed a performance of 12.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.79 million shares which calculate 5.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.60 to the stock, which implies a fall of -5.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17.60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17.60. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 5.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.12% for stock’s current value.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TimkenSteel Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -13.71% while that of industry is -11.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 36.50% in the current quarter and calculating -11.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $411.35 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $394.75 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $327.3 million and $330.2 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 25.70% while estimating it to be 19.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.20% during past 5 years.

TMST Dividends

TimkenSteel Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.77% institutions for TimkenSteel Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TMST for having 7.09 million shares of worth $155.2 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 15.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 3.72 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $81.3 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.94 million shares of worth $55.04 million or 6.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.71 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $32.03 million in the company or a holder of 3.67% of company’s stock.