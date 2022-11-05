The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) Shares Plunged -7.55% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.91 trading at -$0.01 or -0.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $290.79M. That closing price of BODY’s stock is at a discount of -498.9% from its 52-week high price of $5.45 and is indicating a premium of 2.2% from its 52-week low price of $0.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 497.67K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.76%, in the last five days BODY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $0.91 price level, adding 13.33% to its value on the day. The Beachbody Company Inc.’s shares saw a change of -61.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.55% in past 5-day. The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) showed a performance of -22.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.04 million shares which calculate 8.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -119.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -64.84% for stock’s current value.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Beachbody Company Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -41.70% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is -2.50. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 23.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -11.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $183.39 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $194.25 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $223.11 million and $246.93 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -17.80% while estimating it to be -21.30% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -4.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 31.00%.

BODY Dividends

The Beachbody Company Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.37% institutions for The Beachbody Company Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Raine Capital Llc is the top institutional holder at BODY for having 37.47 million shares of worth $85.06 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 22.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.01 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.38 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.34 million shares of worth $7.59 million or 1.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.14 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.57 million in the company or a holder of 1.26% of company’s stock.