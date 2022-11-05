The 12-Month Price Target For Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) Is Now $2.25.

In last trading session, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.65 trading at $0.06 or 8.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $75.81M. That closing price of ASM’s stock is at a discount of -67.69% from its 52-week high price of $1.09 and is indicating a premium of 27.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 331.20K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.98%, in the last five days ASM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/04/22 when the stock touched $0.65 price level, subtracting -0.02% to its value on the day. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -24.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.55% in past 5-day. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) showed a performance of 8.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.7 million shares which calculate 2.26 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 63.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -246.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -92.31% for stock’s current value.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 318.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.18 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.81 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.60% during past 5 years.

ASM Dividends

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 07 and November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.58% institutions for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. is the top institutional holder at ASM for having 0.91 million shares of worth $0.85 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, which was holding about 0.44 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.42 million.