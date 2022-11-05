Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) Jumps 3.40%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.35 trading at $0.34 or 3.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $685.48M. That closing price of TLS’s stock is at a discount of -158.94% from its 52-week high price of $26.80 and is indicating a premium of 36.81% from its 52-week low price of $6.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 452.19K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.40%, in the last five days TLS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/31/22 when the stock touched $10.35 price level, adding 4.7% to its value on the day. Telos Corporation’s shares saw a change of -32.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.05% in past 5-day. Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) showed a performance of 12.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.96 million shares which calculate 2.71 days to cover the short interests.

Telos Corporation (TLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Telos Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 39.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -51.85% while that of industry is 7.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 59.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $76.02 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $101.93 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -32.00% during past 5 years.

TLS Dividends

Telos Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.88% institutions for Telos Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at TLS for having 4.52 million shares of worth $45.1 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 6.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 4.04 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40.26 million.

On the other hand, First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.78 million shares of worth $14.36 million or 2.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.37 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $13.68 million in the company or a holder of 2.02% of company’s stock.