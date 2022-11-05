So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Stock Ripped -81.92% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.58 trading at $0.07 or 13.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $59.21M. That closing price of SY’s stock is at a discount of -762.07% from its 52-week high price of $5.00 and is indicating a premium of 13.79% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 387.45K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For So-Young International Inc. (SY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.07%, in the last five days SY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/04/22 when the stock touched $0.58 price level, adding 5.17% to its value on the day. So-Young International Inc.’s shares saw a change of -81.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.38% in past 5-day. So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) showed a performance of -23.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.63 million shares which calculate 7.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.27 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.35% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.79 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.60. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2762.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1070.69% for stock’s current value.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $67.1 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $44.48 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $66.14 million and $50.75 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.40% while estimating it to be -12.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -247.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.03%.

SY Dividends

So-Young International Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 17 and November 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 50.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 125.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.72% institutions for So-Young International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Matrix China Management Iii, L.p. is the top institutional holder at SY for having 15.41 million shares of worth $30.5 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 17.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Oasis Management Co Ltd., which was holding about 4.42 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.75 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.11 million shares of worth $95071.0 or 0.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 83482.0 shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.11 million in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.