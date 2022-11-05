SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Could Actually Go To $12.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.69 trading at $0.34 or 7.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $89.39M. That closing price of SLS’s stock is at a discount of -108.53% from its 52-week high price of $9.78 and is indicating a premium of 62.26% from its 52-week low price of $1.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 240.67K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.35 in the current quarter.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.82%, in the last five days SLS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $4.69 price level, adding 5.25% to its value on the day. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.84% in past 5-day. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) showed a performance of 117.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.86 million shares which calculate 7.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -155.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -27.93% for stock’s current value.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 82.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -65.67% while that of industry is 2.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -16.70% in the current quarter and calculating 20.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -86.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 73.00% during past 5 years.

SLS Dividends

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 10 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.40% institutions for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SLS for having 0.66 million shares of worth $4.39 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 3.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.25 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.69 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.42 million shares of worth $2.8 million or 2.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.2 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.35 million in the company or a holder of 0.98% of company’s stock.