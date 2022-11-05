Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) At $2.03: What To Do?

In last trading session, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.03 trading at $0.03 or 1.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $292.22M. That closing price of STRC’s stock is at a discount of -417.24% from its 52-week high price of $10.50 and is indicating a premium of 14.78% from its 52-week low price of $1.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 355.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.50%, in the last five days STRC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/02/22 when the stock touched $2.03 price level, adding 3.33% to its value on the day. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s shares saw a change of -79.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.50% in past 5-day. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) showed a performance of -13.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.85 million shares which calculate 6.54 days to cover the short interests.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -50.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -54.84% while that of industry is 5.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 62.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.92 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

STRC Dividends

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 52.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.63% institutions for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. General Electric Company is the top institutional holder at STRC for having 4.92 million shares of worth $13.08 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 3.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.27 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.07 million.

On the other hand, Blackrock Funds II-Blackrock Strategic Income Opportunities Portfolio and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.45 million shares of worth $36.21 million or 3.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.56 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.15 million in the company or a holder of 1.01% of company’s stock.