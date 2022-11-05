Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Has Made The 3.23% Recovery, Could Gain Another -5174.19% Ahead

In last trading session, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.31 trading at -$0.01 or -2.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.01M. That closing price of RUBY’s stock is at a discount of -5174.19% from its 52-week high price of $16.35 and is indicating a premium of 3.23% from its 52-week low price of $0.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.53 in the current quarter.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.61%, in the last five days RUBY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $0.31 price level, adding 13.65% to its value on the day. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -96.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.38% in past 5-day. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) showed a performance of -31.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.85 million shares which calculate 5.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -867.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -867.74% for stock’s current value.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -78.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 19.28% while that of industry is 2.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 5.40% in the current quarter and calculating 1.80% increase in the next quarter.

RUBY Dividends

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 07 and November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.59% institutions for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the top institutional holder at RUBY for having 38.51 million shares of worth $212.17 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 42.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 13.53 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $74.54 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.63 million shares of worth $5.1 million or 5.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.17 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $17.45 million in the company or a holder of 3.51% of company’s stock.