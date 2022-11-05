Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) Is 57.6% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.50 trading at $0.4 or 19.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $377.22M. That closing price of RBT’s stock is at a discount of -320.0% from its 52-week high price of $10.50 and is indicating a premium of 57.6% from its 52-week low price of $1.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 591.68K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 19.05%, in the last five days RBT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/04/22 when the stock touched $2.50 price level, adding 3.47% to its value on the day. Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -74.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 38.89% in past 5-day. Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) showed a performance of 43.68% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 69.99% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -300.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -100.0% for stock’s current value.

RBT Dividends

Rubicon Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT)’s Major holders