Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Reduces -1.73% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.50 trading at -$0.1 or -0.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.72B. That closing price of RVMD’s stock is at a discount of -66.63% from its 52-week high price of $34.16 and is indicating a premium of 31.32% from its 52-week low price of $14.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 837.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.84 in the current quarter.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.49%, in the last five days RVMD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/02/22 when the stock touched $20.50 price level, adding 5.57% to its value on the day. Revolution Medicines Inc.’s shares saw a change of -18.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.73% in past 5-day. Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) showed a performance of 5.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.84 million shares which calculate 12.62 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $38.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -85.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.44% for stock’s current value.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Revolution Medicines Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 20.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -30.35% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -40.00% in the current quarter and calculating -26.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.02 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.97 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $8.7 million and $1.1 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -19.30% while estimating it to be 442.20% for the next quarter.

RVMD Dividends

Revolution Medicines Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.60% institutions for Revolution Medicines Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at RVMD for having 6.06 million shares of worth $154.54 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 8.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TRV GP III, LLC, which was holding about 5.52 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $140.92 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.96 million shares of worth $49.99 million or 2.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.93 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $37.53 million in the company or a holder of 2.59% of company’s stock.