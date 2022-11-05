Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) fall -2.20% In 2022; How Attractive Is It At $32.91?

In last trading session, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.91 trading at $0.34 or 1.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.21B. That closing price of RETA’s stock is at a discount of -248.83% from its 52-week high price of $114.80 and is indicating a premium of 43.88% from its 52-week low price of $18.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.04%, in the last five days RETA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/02/22 when the stock touched $32.91 price level, adding 5.78% to its value on the day. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 24.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.36% in past 5-day. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) showed a performance of 34.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.03 million shares which calculate 13.76 days to cover the short interests.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 42.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -2.20% while that of industry is 2.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -1.00% in the current quarter and calculating -10.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -53.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.46 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.13 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

RETA Dividends

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 07 and November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.73% institutions for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at RETA for having 4.4 million shares of worth $144.03 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 13.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CPMG INC, which was holding about 2.9 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $94.9 million.

On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.58 million shares of worth $40.19 million or 5.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.24 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $31.4 million in the company or a holder of 3.92% of company’s stock.