RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.32?

In last trading session, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.32 trading at -$0.4 or -23.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.16M. That closing price of RAVE’s stock is at a discount of -72.73% from its 52-week high price of $2.28 and is indicating a premium of 37.88% from its 52-week low price of $0.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 81.78K if we extend that period to 3-months.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -23.26%, in the last five days RAVE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/02/22 when the stock touched $1.32 price level, adding 42.11% to its value on the day. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 30.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -30.16% in past 5-day. RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) showed a performance of -11.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23060.0 shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 431.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

RAVE Dividends

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 02 and February 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.16% institutions for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at RAVE for having 0.27 million shares of worth $0.29 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 1.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.24 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.26 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.25 million shares of worth $0.26 million or 1.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.12 million shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.1 million in the company or a holder of 0.64% of company’s stock.