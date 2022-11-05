Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) Is -10.38% Lower Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above -$1.16?

In last trading session, Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.01 trading at -$0.37 or -3.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $351.05M. That closing price of QTRX’s stock is at a discount of -508.59% from its 52-week high price of $60.92 and is indicating a premium of 36.96% from its 52-week low price of $6.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 868.24K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Quanterix Corporation (QTRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.48 in the current quarter.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.56%, in the last five days QTRX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $10.01 price level, adding 12.19% to its value on the day. Quanterix Corporation’s shares saw a change of -76.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.38% in past 5-day. Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) showed a performance of -10.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.02 million shares which calculate 2.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -79.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -19.88% for stock’s current value.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Quanterix Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -55.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -23.75% while that of industry is 5.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -45.50% in the current quarter and calculating -14.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $30.3 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $33.09 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $23.82 million and $27.69 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 27.20% while estimating it to be 19.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.30% during past 5 years.

QTRX Dividends

Quanterix Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 02 and November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.37% institutions for Quanterix Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Macquarie Group Limited is the top institutional holder at QTRX for having 2.66 million shares of worth $77.63 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 7.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.44 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $71.22 million.

On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.44 million shares of worth $71.28 million or 6.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.28 million shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $21.58 million in the company or a holder of 3.47% of company’s stock.