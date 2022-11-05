POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $26.00.

In last trading session, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.52 trading at $0.06 or 0.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $830.10M. That closing price of PNT’s stock is at a discount of -28.87% from its 52-week high price of $10.98 and is indicating a premium of 50.12% from its 52-week low price of $4.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 743.58K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.22 in the current quarter.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.71%, in the last five days PNT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/31/22 when the stock touched $8.52 price level, adding 12.7% to its value on the day. POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s shares saw a change of 52.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.88% in past 5-day. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) showed a performance of 7.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.5 million shares which calculate 11.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 59.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -205.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -99.53% for stock’s current value.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 3.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -61.29% while that of industry is 2.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -46.70% in the current quarter and calculating -31.60% decrease in the next quarter.

PNT Dividends

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 10 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44.48% institutions for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at PNT for having 9.0 million shares of worth $71.75 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 9.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BVF Inc., which was holding about 3.37 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.84 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.07 million shares of worth $16.49 million or 2.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.58 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $10.79 million in the company or a holder of 1.76% of company’s stock.