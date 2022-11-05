Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Reduces -5.56% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.25 trading at -$0.02 or -5.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.61M. That closing price of NUWE’s stock is at a discount of -892.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.48 and is indicating a premium of 12.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.41 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.43 in the current quarter.

Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.56%, in the last five days NUWE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $0.25 price level, adding 12.77% to its value on the day. Nuwellis Inc.’s shares saw a change of -77.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.56% in past 5-day. Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) showed a performance of -48.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12670.0 shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1700.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -900.0% for stock’s current value.

Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nuwellis Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -63.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 72.13% while that of industry is -3.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 40.30% in the current quarter and calculating 45.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.12 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.45 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $2.51 million and $1.85 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -15.50% while estimating it to be 32.20% for the next quarter.

NUWE Dividends

Nuwellis Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.93% institutions for Nuwellis Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. is the top institutional holder at NUWE for having 0.44 million shares of worth $0.45 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 7.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.18 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.18 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 30345.0 shares of worth $18076.0 or 0.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9397.0 shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5597.0 in the company or a holder of 0.17% of company’s stock.