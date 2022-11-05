MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Has Recovered -15.92% To Date, But An Additional -28.74% Is Possible.

In last trading session, MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.58 trading at $3.33 or 29.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $881.51M. That closing price of MAX’s stock is at a discount of -28.74% from its 52-week high price of $18.77 and is indicating a premium of 47.94% from its 52-week low price of $7.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 188.42K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.18 in the current quarter.

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 29.60%, in the last five days MAX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/04/22 when the stock touched $14.58 price level, adding 1.09% to its value on the day. MediaAlpha Inc.’s shares saw a change of -5.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 32.55% in past 5-day. MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX) showed a performance of 58.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.23 million shares which calculate 9.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $38.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -160.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 17.7% for stock’s current value.

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MediaAlpha Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 14.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -394.74% while that of industry is 13.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -1,700.00% in the current quarter and calculating 11.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -9.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $115.01 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $143.77 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -4.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.20%.

MAX Dividends

MediaAlpha Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 100.14% institutions for MediaAlpha Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is the top institutional holder at MAX for having 16.94 million shares of worth $280.36 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 40.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC, which was holding about 6.65 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $110.09 million.

On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.65 million shares of worth $76.89 million or 11.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.71 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $11.75 million in the company or a holder of 1.71% of company’s stock.