McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) Achieved Almost -12.23% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.66 trading at $0.37 or 11.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $175.46M. That closing price of MUX’s stock is at a discount of -222.4% from its 52-week high price of $11.80 and is indicating a premium of 23.22% from its 52-week low price of $2.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 315.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.25%, in the last five days MUX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $3.66 price level, adding 7.11% to its value on the day. McEwen Mining Inc.’s shares saw a change of -58.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.55% in past 5-day. McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) showed a performance of -12.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.15 million shares which calculate 6.64 days to cover the short interests.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that McEwen Mining Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -42.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -4.17% while that of industry is 11.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -30.50% during past 5 years.

MUX Dividends

McEwen Mining Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.96% institutions for McEwen Mining Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at MUX for having 2.25 million shares of worth $18.91 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.93 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.85 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.91 million shares of worth $8.4 million or 0.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.02 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.48 million in the company or a holder of 0.21% of company’s stock.