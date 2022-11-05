Is SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW), -35.4% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $36.86 trading at $1.47 or 4.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $836.35M. That closing price of SBOW’s stock is at a discount of -35.4% from its 52-week high price of $49.91 and is indicating a premium of 48.45% from its 52-week low price of $19.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 468.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.15%, in the last five days SBOW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/04/22 when the stock touched $36.86 price level, adding 2.92% to its value on the day. SilverBow Resources Inc.’s shares saw a change of 69.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.15% in past 5-day. SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) showed a performance of 19.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.36 million shares which calculate 1.93 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $68.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $50.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $105.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -184.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -35.65% for stock’s current value.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SilverBow Resources Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 10.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 35.83% while that of industry is 34.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 195.70% in the current quarter and calculating 187.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 59.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $124 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $178 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -37.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 124.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

SBOW Dividends

SilverBow Resources Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 120.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 123.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 120.09% institutions for SilverBow Resources Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Strategic Value Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at SBOW for having 4.48 million shares of worth $143.25 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 20.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is G.F.W. Energy XI, L.P., which was holding about 1.34 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $42.94 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.38 million shares of worth $13.73 million or 1.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.35 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $11.3 million in the company or a holder of 1.58% of company’s stock.