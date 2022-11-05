Is JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY), -101.12% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $28.63 trading at $1.96 or 7.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.15B. That closing price of YYâ€™s stock is at a discount of -101.12% from its 52-week high price of $57.58 and is indicating a premium of 25.32% from its 52-week low price of $21.38. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 523.88K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For JOYY Inc. (YY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.41 in the current quarter.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.35%, in the last five days YY remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 11/04/22 when the stock touched $28.63 price level, adding 1.62% to its value on the day. JOYY Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -36.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.63% in past 5-day. JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) showed a performance of -1.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.82 million shares which calculate 6.6 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $45.95 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $62.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -116.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.79% for stockâ€™s current value.

JOYY Inc. (YY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that JOYY Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -23.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 47.73% while that of industry is -8.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -2.40% in the current quarter and calculating -53.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -7.70% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $616.86 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $645.49 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $650.54 million and $663.71 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -5.20% while estimating it to be -2.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -234.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 22.97%.

YY Dividends

JOYY Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 15 and November 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.62% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 70.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.12% institutions for JOYY Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at YY for having 5.39 million shares of worth $154.4 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.88% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.68 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 4.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $76.6 million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.89 million shares of worth $54.23 million or 3.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.62 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $46.49 million in the company or a holder of 2.98% of companyâ€™s stock.