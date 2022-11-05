Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Currently -96.81% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 5.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.76 trading at -$0.08 or -2.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $50.12M. That closing price of ICD’s stock is at a discount of -96.81% from its 52-week high price of $7.40 and is indicating a premium of 35.64% from its 52-week low price of $2.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 99.31K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.08%, in the last five days ICD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $3.76 price level, adding 15.32% to its value on the day. Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s shares saw a change of 25.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.74% in past 5-day. Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) showed a performance of 9.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.53 million shares which calculate 5.76 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.90 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.27% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.70 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -86.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.0% for stock’s current value.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Independence Contract Drilling Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -8.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 71.50% while that of industry is 49.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 93.00% in the current quarter and calculating 98.50% increase in the next quarter.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $54.09 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $60.15 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 54.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.00%.

ICD Dividends

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.92% institutions for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. MSD Partners, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ICD for having 1.67 million shares of worth $6.27 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 12.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Glendon Capital Management, LP, which was holding about 0.57 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.13 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.16 million shares of worth $0.6 million or 1.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 86020.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.32 million in the company or a holder of 0.63% of company’s stock.