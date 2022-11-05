Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Has Recovered 42.35% To Date, But An Additional -7.26% Is Possible.

In last trading session, Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $111.59 trading at $0.63 or 0.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.87B. That closing price of PI’s stock is at a discount of -7.26% from its 52-week high price of $119.69 and is indicating a premium of 64.39% from its 52-week low price of $39.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 379.54K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Impinj Inc. (PI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.1 in the current quarter.

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.57%, in the last five days PI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/31/22 when the stock touched $111.59 price level, adding 6.77% to its value on the day. Impinj Inc.’s shares saw a change of 25.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.99% in past 5-day. Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) showed a performance of 25.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.37 million shares which calculate 9.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $112.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.87% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $100.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $120.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -7.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.39% for stock’s current value.

Impinj Inc. (PI) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 350.00% in the current quarter and calculating -37.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $63.14 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $65.92 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $44.13 million and $52.57 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 43.10% while estimating it to be 25.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

PI Dividends

Impinj Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.04% institutions for Impinj Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd is the top institutional holder at PI for having 3.4 million shares of worth $215.87 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 13.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc., which was holding about 1.49 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $94.69 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.58 million shares of worth $36.65 million or 2.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.53 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $31.07 million in the company or a holder of 2.09% of company’s stock.