i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $4.51.

In last trading session, i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.76 trading at $0.13 or 7.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $423.05M. That closing price of IAUX’s stock is at a discount of -86.36% from its 52-week high price of $3.28 and is indicating a premium of 13.64% from its 52-week low price of $1.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 205.47K if we extend that period to 3-months.

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.98%, in the last five days IAUX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/02/22 when the stock touched $1.76 price level, adding 3.3% to its value on the day. i-80 Gold Corp.’s shares saw a change of -28.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.14% in past 5-day. i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX) showed a performance of -12.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.54 million shares which calculate 3.9 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 51.11% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.92 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.51. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -156.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -65.91% for stock’s current value.

IAUX Dividends

i-80 Gold Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.62% institutions for i-80 Gold Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC is the top institutional holder at IAUX for having 81000.0 shares of worth $0.15 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vontobel Holding Limited, which was holding about 13000.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23530.0.

On the other hand, Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 15.92 million shares of worth $43.77 million or 6.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.0 million shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $24.3 million in the company or a holder of 4.16% of company’s stock.