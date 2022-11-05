How To Know If Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Is Expensive At $0.28.

In last trading session, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.28 trading at $0.0 or -1.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.89M. That closing price of HSDT’s stock is at a discount of -4867.86% from its 52-week high price of $13.91 and is indicating a premium of 21.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.72%, in the last five days HSDT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/02/22 when the stock touched $0.28 price level, adding 4.89% to its value on the day. Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -94.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.06% in past 5-day. Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) showed a performance of -1.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 59250.0 shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 93.41% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1685.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1150.0% for stock’s current value.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -88.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 75.07% while that of industry is -3.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 36.40% in the current quarter and calculating 33.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 568.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $360k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $930k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $71k and $80k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 407.00% while estimating it to be 1,062.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.50% during past 5 years.

HSDT Dividends

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.22% institutions for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the top institutional holder at HSDT for having 0.26 million shares of worth $0.85 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 10.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Kepos Capital Lp, which was holding about 75000.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.25 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 53162.0 shares of worth $0.18 million or 2.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10339.0 shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $15094.0 in the company or a holder of 0.45% of company’s stock.