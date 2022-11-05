How To Know If Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Is Expensive At $0.86.

In last trading session, Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.86 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $103.29M. That closing price of JG’s stock is at a discount of -110.47% from its 52-week high price of $1.81 and is indicating a premium of 12.79% from its 52-week low price of $0.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 61910.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 74.06K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aurora Mobile Limited (JG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) trade information

JG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/04/22 when the stock touched $0.86 price level, adding 8.51% to its value on the day. Aurora Mobile Limited’s shares saw a change of -17.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.36% in past 5-day. Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) showed a performance of -13.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.47 million shares which calculate 3.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.98 to the stock, which implies a rise of 95.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.22 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21.74. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2427.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1553.49% for stock’s current value.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.93 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.11 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.10% during past 5 years.

JG Dividends

Aurora Mobile Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 21 and November 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.67% institutions for Aurora Mobile Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. FIL LTD is the top institutional holder at JG for having 6.68 million shares of worth $7.35 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 7.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fosun International Ltd, which was holding about 2.15 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.37 million.