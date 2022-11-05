GasLog Partners LP’s (NYSE:GLOP) Forecasted Growth Is -13.37% Or More

In last trading session, GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.38 trading at $0.11 or 1.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $436.85M. That closing price of GLOP’s stock is at a discount of -1.91% from its 52-week high price of $8.54 and is indicating a premium of 61.34% from its 52-week low price of $3.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 415.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GasLog Partners LP (GLOP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.33 in the current quarter.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.33%, in the last five days GLOP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/04/22 when the stock touched $8.38 price level, adding 1.99% to its value on the day. GasLog Partners LP’s shares saw a change of 96.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.71% in past 5-day. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) showed a performance of 41.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 0.53 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.17 to the stock, which implies a fall of -2.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -13.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 28.4% for stock’s current value.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GasLog Partners LP is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 59.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 53.96% while that of industry is 16.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -2.90% in the current quarter and calculating 13.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $79.9 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $86.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -190.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -11.10%.

GLOP Dividends

GasLog Partners LP is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.56% institutions for GasLog Partners LP that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at GLOP for having 2.37 million shares of worth $13.6 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 4.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.7 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.0 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.18 million shares of worth $6.26 million or 2.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.18 million shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $6.26 million in the company or a holder of 2.31% of company’s stock.