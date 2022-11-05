Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Down -10.03% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.72 trading at -$0.52 or -3.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.35B. That closing price of FLNC’s stock is at a discount of -187.17% from its 52-week high price of $39.40 and is indicating a premium of 63.85% from its 52-week low price of $4.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.65%, in the last five days FLNC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $13.72 price level, adding 12.56% to its value on the day. Fluence Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of -61.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.03% in past 5-day. Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) showed a performance of -10.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.96 million shares which calculate 7.85 days to cover the short interests.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fluence Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 32.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -154.24% while that of industry is 0.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -115.40% in the current quarter and calculating 20.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 60.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $347.07 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $309.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

FLNC Dividends

Fluence Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53.36% institutions for Fluence Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. is the top institutional holder at FLNC for having 5.84 million shares of worth $80.09 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 5.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Schroder Investment Management Group, which was holding about 3.64 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $49.89 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.06 million shares of worth $14.49 million or 0.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.9 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $12.41 million in the company or a holder of 0.79% of company’s stock.