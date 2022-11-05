Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Down -10.03% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.0580?

In last trading session, Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.52 trading at -$0.03 or -4.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $41.02M. That closing price of FLGC’s stock is at a discount of -978.85% from its 52-week high price of $5.61 and is indicating a premium of 3.85% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 505.72K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.92%, in the last five days FLGC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $0.52 price level, adding 18.95% to its value on the day. Flora Growth Corp.’s shares saw a change of -70.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.03% in past 5-day. Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) showed a performance of -33.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.3 million shares which calculate 1.06 days to cover the short interests.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Flora Growth Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -64.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -12.24% while that of industry is 5.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

FLGC Dividends

Flora Growth Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.73% institutions for Flora Growth Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the top institutional holder at FLGC for having 1.41 million shares of worth $0.86 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 1.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vident Investment Advisory, LLC, which was holding about 0.13 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.26 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.41 million shares of worth $0.86 million or 1.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 46809.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $91745.0 in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.