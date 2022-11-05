FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Has Recovered -49.08 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -146.49% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.99 trading at $0.18 or 3.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $619.21M. That closing price of NOTE’s stock is at a discount of -146.49% from its 52-week high price of $12.30 and is indicating a premium of 11.42% from its 52-week low price of $4.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 207.61K if we extend that period to 3-months.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.74%, in the last five days NOTE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/04/22 when the stock touched $4.99 price level, adding 5.13% to its value on the day. FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -49.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.38% in past 5-day. FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) showed a performance of -13.07% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 59.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -180.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -110.42% for stock’s current value.

NOTE Dividends

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE)’s Major holders