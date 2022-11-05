Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Could Shrink By -76.47% Or More

In last trading session, Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.44 trading at $0.02 or 5.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.67M. That closing price of EQOS’s stock is at a discount of -1340.91% from its 52-week high price of $6.34 and is indicating a premium of 43.18% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 715.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Eqonex Limited (EQOS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.04%, in the last five days EQOS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $0.44 price level, adding 17.4% to its value on the day. Eqonex Limited’s shares saw a change of -76.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.82% in past 5-day. Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) showed a performance of 9.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.76 million shares which calculate 5.97 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -13.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.64% for stock’s current value.

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4,013.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.34 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $12.34 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2020. Company posted $300k and $300k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4,013.30% while estimating it to be 4,013.30% for the next quarter.

EQOS Dividends

Eqonex Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.35% institutions for Eqonex Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at EQOS for having 0.64 million shares of worth $1.43 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 1.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 0.55 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.24 million.