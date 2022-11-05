Does Selina Hospitality PLC Ordinary (NASDAQ:SLNA) Look Expensive At $3.61? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Selina Hospitality PLC Ordinary (NASDAQ:SLNA) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.61 trading at -$0.89 or -19.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $281.33M. That closing price of SLNA’s stock is at a discount of -1270.91% from its 52-week high price of $49.49 and is indicating a discount of -21.88% from its 52-week low price of $4.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 180.23K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Selina Hospitality PLC Ordinary (NASDAQ:SLNA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -19.78%, in the last five days SLNA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/31/22 when the stock touched $3.61 price level, adding 79.94% to its value on the day. Selina Hospitality PLC Ordinary’s shares saw a change of -63.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -76.08% in past 5-day. Selina Hospitality PLC Ordinary (NASDAQ:SLNA) showed a performance of -63.85% in past 30-days.

SLNA Dividends

Selina Hospitality PLC Ordinary is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Selina Hospitality PLC Ordinary (NASDAQ:SLNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.11% institutions for Selina Hospitality PLC Ordinary that are currently holding shares of the company.