Do You Like Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) At $37.95?

In last trading session, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.95 trading at $4.72 or 14.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.11B. That closing price of AMEH’s stock is at a discount of -251.07% from its 52-week high price of $133.23 and is indicating a premium of 22.21% from its 52-week low price of $29.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 254.57K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.34 in the current quarter.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.20%, in the last five days AMEH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/04/22 when the stock touched $37.95 price level, adding 1.81% to its value on the day. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -48.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.94% in past 5-day. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) showed a performance of -3.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.47 million shares which calculate 16.29 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $57.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $57.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $57.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -50.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -50.2% for stock’s current value.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 6.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -37.42% while that of industry is 2.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 13.30% in the current quarter and calculating 22.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 38.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $281.67 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $304.78 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $195.1 million and $263.26 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 44.40% while estimating it to be 15.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 25.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 60.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.70%.

AMEH Dividends

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.12% institutions for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at AMEH for having 5.93 million shares of worth $224.96 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 16.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.2 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $159.38 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.86 million shares of worth $108.59 million or 7.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.15 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $43.76 million in the company or a holder of 3.22% of company’s stock.