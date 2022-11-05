DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) 62.25% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.48 trading at -$0.72 or -2.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.52B. That closing price of DICE’s stock is at a discount of -37.37% from its 52-week high price of $45.99 and is indicating a premium of 62.25% from its 52-week low price of $12.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 893.67K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.55 in the current quarter.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.11%, in the last five days DICE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $33.48 price level, adding 11.71% to its value on the day. DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 32.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.01% in past 5-day. DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) showed a performance of 51.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.88 million shares which calculate 12.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $66.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 49.27% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $54.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $77.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -129.99% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -61.29% for stock’s current value.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that DICE Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 90.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 41.01% while that of industry is 2.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

DICE Dividends

DICE Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.25% institutions for DICE Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at DICE for having 5.21 million shares of worth $99.65 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 13.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Northpond Ventures, Llc, which was holding about 3.29 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $62.99 million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.24 million shares of worth $23.77 million or 3.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.1 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $21.13 million in the company or a holder of 2.89% of company’s stock.