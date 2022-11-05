Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Plunges -3.98% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.46 trading at -$0.03 or -0.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $854.17M. That closing price of DSGN’s stock is at a discount of -70.12% from its 52-week high price of $26.30 and is indicating a premium of 37.84% from its 52-week low price of $9.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 319.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.25 in the current quarter.

Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.19%, in the last five days DSGN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $15.46 price level, adding 4.74% to its value on the day. Design Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -27.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.98% in past 5-day. Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) showed a performance of -5.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.22 million shares which calculate 16.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $42.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -171.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 61.19% for stock’s current value.

Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Design Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 38.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -41.56% while that of industry is 2.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -78.60% in the current quarter and calculating -33.30% decrease in the next quarter.

DSGN Dividends

Design Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 07 and November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 36.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.47% institutions for Design Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SR One Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at DSGN for having 5.63 million shares of worth $90.87 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 10.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cormorant Asset Management, LP, which was holding about 5.16 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $83.29 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.02 million shares of worth $12.79 million or 1.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.94 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $15.13 million in the company or a holder of 1.68% of company’s stock.