Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT): -101.84% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.43 trading at $0.32 or 6.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.48B. That closing price of CVT’s stock is at a discount of -101.84% from its 52-week high price of $10.96 and is indicating a premium of 39.23% from its 52-week low price of $3.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 577.59K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.26%, in the last five days CVT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/31/22 when the stock touched $5.43 price level, adding 9.05% to its value on the day. Cvent Holding Corp.’s shares saw a change of -33.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.70% in past 5-day. Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) showed a performance of -8.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.11 million shares which calculate 3.24 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.12% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -102.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.5% for stock’s current value.

Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cvent Holding Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 194.44% while that of industry is 13.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $153.78 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $159.68 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

CVT Dividends

Cvent Holding Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.27% institutions for Cvent Holding Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc is the top institutional holder at CVT for having 397.75 million shares of worth $2.86 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 82.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC, which was holding about 12.55 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $90.25 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 9.66 million shares of worth $69.42 million or 2.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.76 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $8.14 million in the company or a holder of 0.37% of company’s stock.