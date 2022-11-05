Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Is Down -0.39% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.88 trading at -$0.32 or -1.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $944.78M. That closing price of CRNX’s stock is at a discount of -61.91% from its 52-week high price of $28.95 and is indicating a premium of 11.02% from its 52-week low price of $15.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 273.95K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.67 in the current quarter.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.76%, in the last five days CRNX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $17.88 price level, adding 6.29% to its value on the day. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -37.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.64% in past 5-day. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) showed a performance of -0.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.84 million shares which calculate 8.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $43.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 58.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $35.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $52.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -190.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -95.75% for stock’s current value.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -0.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -10.36% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 4.30% in the current quarter and calculating 5.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 382.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $600k for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $820k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -59.20% during past 5 years.

CRNX Dividends

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 03 and November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.08% institutions for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at CRNX for having 5.16 million shares of worth $113.34 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 9.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Driehaus Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 4.94 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $108.52 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.12 million shares of worth $35.56 million or 3.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.17 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $21.76 million in the company or a holder of 2.18% of company’s stock.